Redbank Valley 70, A-C Valley 41
FOXBURG -- Redbank Valley's Bryson Bain popped in 16 of his game-high 24 points in the first half and Chris Marshall added 20 points as the Bulldogs ran away from Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 70-41 in a KSAC crossover contest.
The Bulldogs (9-3) led 18-10 after one period before erupting for 28 points in the second quarter to take a 46-23 lead into the half. Redbank Valley also won the third quarter, 13-6 before the Falcons took the final stanza, 12-11.
Marquese Gardlock added 11 points for the Bulldogs and Owen Clouse had nine.
Alex Preston topped the Falcons (6-7) with 14 points while Landon Chalmers and Jay Clover added 10 points apiece.
Both teams will play Friday as Redbank Valley will host North Clarion while A-C Valley will travel to Karns City.
Moniteau 62, VC 36
Moniteau's David Dessicino and Ryan Jewart led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points apiece as the Warriors pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 62-36 road win over Venango Catholic in a KSAC crossover contest at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
Moniteau (2-8) bolted out to an 18-1 first-quarter lead, but the host Vikings won the middle periods by a combined 28-23 margin to trail 41-29 entering the final stanza. The Warriors broke it open with a 21-7 advantage as Dessicino led the way with six points.
Kyle Pry and Colton Thomas each added 10 points for the Warriors.
Jake Liederbach poured in a game-high 17 points for the Vikings (1-8) while Colin Liederbach chipped in 10 points.
Both teams will play Friday as Venango Catholic will play a varsity-only game at 6 p.m. on the road against Keystone while Moniteau will host Forest Area.
C-L 83, Union 69
RIMERSBURG -- Ryan Hummell collected 18 points, 10 rebounds and four steals as Clarion-Limestone won its fourth game in a row with an 83-69 verdict over homestanding Union in a KSAC crossover matchup at the Dungeon.
Coach Joe Ferguson's Lions (6-6 overall) trailed 21-18 after the opening period, but they turned things around in the second with a 24-18 advantage before going on to outscore the Golden Knights (6-5), 23-18, in the third and 18-13 in the fourth.
Four other players reached double figures for the Lions with Rylie Klingensmith finishing with 16 points, Jase Ferguson and Jordan Hesdon netting 13 points each and Tommy Smith contributing 11 points. Ferguson also had five assists and three steals while Hesdon also added four steals.
Caden Rainey led the Knights with a game-high 20 points to go along with seven assists, Payton Johnston followed with 17 points and eight rebounds while Skyler Roxbury chipped in with 11 points and Zander Laughlin added 10 points.
Both teams will play again on Friday as C-L hosts Clarion while Union treks to Cranberry.