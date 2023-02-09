Clarion 84, Forest Area 8
MARIENVILLE -- Gabe Simko, Derek Smail, Devon Lauer and Dawson Smail all hit double digits in the scoring column as Clarion went on the road and rolled past Forest Area, 84-8, in a KSAC matchup.
The Bobcats clawed their way to a 22-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back, making it 52-6 by the break before coasting in the second half.
Simko and Derek Smail led Clarion with 15 points apiece in the victory while Lauer and Dawson Smail added 11 points each. Nathan Frederick, Mason Burford and Dauntae Girvan chipped in with eight points apiece.
Mitch Bawden and Zach Carll netted three each for the Fires.
Clarion will be back in action today when it hosts Keystone.
Redbank Valley 53, Moniteau 38
NEW BETHLEHEM -- Owen Clouse poured in a game-high 19 points as homestanding Redbank Valley upended Moniteau, 53-38, in a KSAC clash.
After taking a 16-12 lead after one quarter, the Bulldogs blew the game open with a 16-2 second frame that put them ahead 32-14 at the break, providing more than enough insurance to hold on after the half.
Braylon Wagner added 10 points in the victory, Mason Clouse tacked on seven points and Kieran Fricko six points.
Aydan Jackson paced the Warriors offense with 18 points, Colton Thomas chipped in with eight and David Dessicino with six.