Clarion 53, VC 18
Clarion's Christian Simko popped in 13 of his game-high 23 points in the first half as the Bobcats went on to post a 53-18 road win over Venango Catholic in a KSAC Small School Division game at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
Coach Scott Fox's Bobcats, now 11-8 overall and 6-2 in the Small School Division, led 17-4 after one period, 26-13 at the half and 40-17 through three quarters. Simko also finished with nine rebounds while Dawson Smail chipped in with seven assists and Devon Lauer added eight caroms.
Jake Liederbach tossed in six points to pace the Vikings (2-13, 1-6).
Both teams will return to action on Thursday as Clarion will host Forest Area while Venango Catholic will entertain North Clarion.
Moniteau 58, Cranberry 30
Kyle Pry and Colton Thomas each recorded a double-double as visiting Moniteau came away with a 58-30 win over Cranberry in a KSAC Large Division matchup.
The Warriors (4-11 overall, 2-6 Large) led 26-18 at halftime, but they put the game away with a 16-4 run in the third frame and a 16-8 surge in the final stanza.
Pry and Thomas finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds apiece with Pry also adding five assists. Ryan Jewart chipped in with eight points.
Niko Blauser led the Berries with eight points and Noel Bunyak added seven points.
Both teams return to action on Thursday as Cranberry will visit Keystone while Moniteau will host Redbank Valley.