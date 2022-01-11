Lakeview 42, Jamestown 38
JAMESTOWN -- Lakeview's Lane Smith deposited a game-high 22 points as the Sailors navigated their way to a 42-38 road win over Jamestown in Region 1 action.
Coach Garrett Blaschak's Sailors, now 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the region, trailed 15-13 after one period before an 11-2 second-quarter spurt put them up 24-17 at the half. The Muskies tied it 29-29 with a 12-5 advantage in the third quarter, but the Sailors pulled out the win thanks to a 13-9 edge in the final stanza.
Cody Fagley and Cameron Pence each added six points for the Sailors.
Cameron Keyser led the Muskies (3-7, 1-5 R-1) with 11 points while Peyton McElhinny added eight.
Lakeview will return to action on Saturday at Commodore Perry.