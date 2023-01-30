Crawford Christian 65, Venango Catholic 58
Nathan Frano led four players in double figures as he drained four three-pointers en route to a 24-point night as visiting Crawford Christian came away with a 65-58 win over Venango Catholic in non-league play at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
Crawford Christian took an early 19-10 lead before the Vikings (5-12 overall) cut the lead down to two points at 48-46 after three frames. However, the visitors were able to to put the finishing touches on the victory behind a 17-12 edge in the final stanza.
Jay Hemlock contributed 11 points for Crawford Christian while Aaron Hoegrel and Ethan Mattocks each added 10 points.
James Henry tallied a game-high 25 points to go with 12 rebounds and five assists for the Vikings. Konnor Beichner and Niko Blauser each dropped in 12 points with Blauser also adding seven boards and three assists and Beichner also pitching in seven rebounds. Logan Suttle added eight caroms, four assists and three steals.
VC will travel to Christian Life Academy today with a 7 p.m. tipoff.