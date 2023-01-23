DuBois CC 56, Union 51
RIMERSBURG -- Despite a career-best performance from Skyler Roxbury, Union's struggles in the third quarter led to a 56-51 loss to visiting DuBois Central Catholic in a non-conference matchup.
Coach Eric Mortimer's Golden Knights (7-8 overall) led 29-26 at halftime, but the Cardinals took the lead for good behind an 18-7 surge in the third frame.
Roxbury drained seven three-pointers to finish with a career-high 25 points while Zander Laughlin contributed 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. Dawson Camper chipped in with 15 boards.
Luke Swisher led the Cardinals with 22 points and Andrew Green pumped in 16 points.
Union will travel to Clarion on Friday.
Punxsutawney 57, North Clarion 48
PUNXSUTAWNEY -- Aiden Hartle knocked down four three-pointers on his way to a game-high 27 points, but it wasn't enough as North Clarion dropped 57-48 non-region contest on the road against Punxsutawney.
The Chucks chomped their way out to a 33-21 halftime advantage before the Wolves made a second-half surge with a 20-10 third quarter that cut their deficit down to 43-41. They wouldn't be able to pull off the comeback as Punxsy won the fourth, 14-7.
Ethan Carll added nine points in the loss for North Clarion (4-11) while Andy Castner dropped in six.
The Chucks were led by a 24-point effort from Ryen Heighley.
Kane 68, Forest Area 18
KANE -- Ricky Zampogna netted a game-high 16 points to lead a balanced attack as Kane downed visiting Forest Area, 68-18, in a non-conference meeting.
The Wolves raced out to a 22-4 lead by the end of the opening stanza and increased it to 47-6 by the intermission.
Landon Darr followed with 13 points for the Wolves while Sam Lundeen pitched in with nine points.
Keyon Custer was the top scorer for the Fires with eight points while Zach Carll dropped in four points.
Forest Area will travel to A-C Valley on Wednesday.