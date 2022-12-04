Rocky Grove 65, Cranberry 38
D'Andre Whitman scorched the chord for 26 points to earn MVP and lead Rocky Grove to a 65-38 victory over Cranberry en route to taking home the title of the Roy Sanner Tournament at the Nest.
The Berries (1-1) held their own in the first half, trailing just 25-19 at the midpoint, but the Orioles (2-0) erupted in the second half, winning the third 24-7 to take control of the game.
Quinn Ritchey added 13 points in the win while Blayne Baker, who was named to the all-tournament team, pulled down 15 rebounds and drained eight points. Schiffer Anderson drilled a trio of threes on his way to nine points as well.
Noel Bunyak and Seth Schwab were all-tournament selections for the Berries. Schwab finished with 12 points in the game and Bunyak with six while Ethan Merryman bucketed eight.
Oil City 65, DuBois 39
KNOX -- Jake Hornbeck did a little bit of everything for Oil City, collecting 15 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals, as the Oilers upended DuBois 65-39 to claim the championship of the Keystone tournament.
Oil City (2-0) never left much doubt about the outcome, taking a 14-9 lead after one quarter and turning it into a 34-22 edge at halftime. A 20-6 fourth quarter turned it into a rout.
Cam VanWormer led all scorers with 20 points for the Oilers while also snatching four steals. Sayyid Donald dropped in 16 points in the win and Ethen Knox notched eight points and six steals. Connor Highfield added five points.
OC will travel to Brookville on Wednesday.
Clarion 78, Keystone 73
KNOX -- Clarion saw four players reach double figures in the scoring column as the Bobcats outslugged the host Panthers, 78-73, in the consolation game of the Keystone tournament.
Keystone led 33-26 at halftime, but Clarion stormed back with a 21-13 third frame that proved to be the difference in the contest.
Gabe Simko and Devon Lauer drained 21 points apiece to lead the Bobcats while Dawson Smail logged a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. Derek Smail added 13 points to the win with Bryce Brinkley stuffing the stat sheet with five points, nine assists and five steals.
Drew Keth canned four three-pointers on his way to a team-high 20 points for the Panthers with Aiden Sell adding 19 points. Cole Henry also had a big game, collecting 16 points and 16 rebounds in the loss. Tyler Albright finished with six points and seven assists.
Sheffield 51, North Clarion 40
SHEFFIELD -- Aiden Hartle netted a game-high 17 points for North Clarion, but it wasn't enough as the Wolves dropped a 51-40 decision against the host Wolverines at the Sheffield tournament.
North Clarion led 9-6 after one but fell behind 23-22 at the half and were unable to recover from an 18-10 third in favor of the Wolverines.
Andy Castner added 11 points in the loss for the Wolves with Colbin Watterson chipping in with seven points and Ethan Carll with five.
Warren 75, Union 45
BROOKVILLE -- Parks Ordiway netted a game-high 25 points as Warren claimed the title of the Brookville tournament with a 75-45 verdict over Warren in the championship game.
Tommy Nyquist and Braylon Barnes followed with 12 points apiece for the Dragons (2-0) while Brody Berdine added 10 points.
Dawson Camper led the Golden Knights (1-1) with 12 points and nine rebounds, Zander Laughlin also scored in double figures with 11 points, Payton Johnston chipped in with eight points while Hayden Smith added six points and five boards.
A-C Valley 64, Portersville 45
FOXBURG -- Jay Clover and Alex Preston collaborated on a 40-point effort as Allegheny-Clarion Valley evened its record at 1-1 with a 64-45 victory over Portersville Christian in the second day of the Falcons' tournament.
After a close first quarter in which the Falcons held a four-point lead at 15-11, they were able to break away in the second period behind a 24-14 surge.
The pair of 6-5 forwards dominated for the Falcons as Clover connected on 12 shots from the field to finish with a game-high 26 points while Preston drained five field goals, including a three-pointer, to add 14 points.
Grove City 65, Geibel Catholic 51
KITTANNING -- Brett Loughry tickled the twine for a game-high 27 points as Grove City evened its record at 1-1 with a 65-51 win over Geibel Catholic in the consolation game of the Armstrong tournament.
Nathan Greer followed with 16 points for the Eagles while Gavin Lutz also reached double digits with 11 points.
Jaydis Kennedy led three players in double figures for Geibel Catholic with 15 points while Jeffrey Johnson bucketed 14 points and Tre White added 13 points.
Oswayo Valley 68, Forest Area 17
MARIENVILLE -- Allen Merstock leda balanced offense with 15 points as Oswayo Valley claimed the consolation game of the Forest Area tournament with a 68-17 decision over the host Fires.
Cayden Black (14), Nikolas Bonney (12) and Brayden Wiley (10) also scored in double figures for the Green Wave (1-1) while Conner Resig added nine points.
Mitch Bawden led the Fires (0-2) with six points while Keyon Custer had five points and Warren Dashner chipped in with four points.