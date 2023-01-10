D'Andre Whitman stuffed the stat sheet with game highs of 23 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in powering Rocky Grove to a 71-40 win over Reynolds in a non-region boys basketball contest at the Nest.
Coach Ben Anderson's Orioles (6-5) led 19-11 after one period and 29-14 at the half, but the Reynolds cut into the deficit in the third quarter and trailed by just nine points, 41-32, heading into the final stanza.
That's when the Orioles erupted, outscoring Reynolds, 30-10, to break the game wide open. Whitman had eight points and the final quarter while Evan Wolfgong had seven and Schiffer Anderson scored six of his 11 points.
Blayne Baker also had a big night for Rocky Grove, finishing with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Haydin McLaughlin pumped in 17 points for Reynolds and Andrew McCloskey had 11.
Rocky Grove also won the junior varsity game, 69-31, as Noah Baughman chucked in 20 points, Landen Carter had 13 and Josh Stevenson added 10.
Rocky Grove will return to action on Friday at West Middlesex.
Grove City 62, Meadville 40
MEADVILLE -- Nathan Greer tickled the twine for a career-high 31 points as Grove City raced out to a big lead en route to a 62-40 decision over Meadville in non-region action at the House of Thrills.
Greer netted 13 of his 13 points in the opening stanza as the Eagles took and early 27-11 advantage. After the Bulldogs won the second frame, 7-6, to pout the score at 33-18 at halftime, Greer pumped in 12 more points in the third as GC put the game away with 18-8 surge.
Brett Loughry also reached double digits with 12 points for the Eagles.
Jack Burchard topped the Bulldogs with 11 points and Khalon Simmons had 10 points.
Grove City will host Hickory on Tuesday.
Slippery Rock 44, Moniteau 31
SLIPPERY ROCK -- Dylan Gordon pumped in 10 of his 11 points in the third quarter as Slippery Rock rallied for a 44-31 win over Moniteau in non-conference action.
The Warriors (5-6) held early leads of 11-7 after one quarter and 17-11 at halftime, but Gordon hit a trio of three-pointers to lift the Rockets to the lead behind a 21-6 surge in the third frame.
John Sabo, who led all scorers with 17 points, netted seven in the fourth as Slippery Rock finished off the victory with a 12-8 advantage. Josh Book added 12 points for the Rockets.
David Dessicino led the Warriors with 10 points while David Martino and Aydan Jackson each added six points.
Moniteau will visit Forest Area on Friday.