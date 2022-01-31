Union 65, Cranberry 56
RIMERSBURG -- Payton Johnston poured in a game-high 26 points on his way to leading homestanding Union to a 65-56 victory over Cranberry in a KSAC clash.
The Golden Knights jumped out to a 17-8 edge after one quarter and a 34-24 lead at the half before pushing it out to 57-40 through the end of the third en route to the final.
Johnston added six steals to his stat line while Caden Rainey and Dawson Camper dropped in 11 points apiece and Zander Laughlin 10 points. Camper added 15 rebounds to give him a double-double while Rainey tacked on five rebounds and six assists.
Ashton Weaver paced the Berries with 13 points, Ethan Merryman had 11 and Preston Forrest 10. Nikolas Blauser chipped in with nine and Colin Zerbe with eight.
Moniteau 49, St. Marys 44
ST. MARYS -- Despite trailing heading into the fourth quarter, Moniteau pulled out a 49-44 non-conference comeback win over homestanding St. Marys thanks in large part to 7-for-8 effort from the free throw line by Kyle Pry in the final frame.
After the score was tied at 28-all at the midpoint, St. Marys took the lead with a 12-9 third quarter, but the Warriors clawed their way to the victory with a 12-4 fourth.
Pry finished with a game-high 23 in the victory while Ryan Jewart added 13 points.
Anthony Nedzinski paced St. Marys with 19.