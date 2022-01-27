TRANSFER -- Rocky Grove's D'Andre Whitman matched his career high with 20 points Thursday night as the Orioles pulled away for a 55-35 road win over Reynolds in a Region 1 boys basketball matchup.
Coach Ryan Umbenhaur's Orioles, now 11-4 overall and 6-3 in the region, led 16-6 after one period, 29-18 at the half and 41-25 through three quarters.
Whitman, who scored 12 of his 21 points after halftime, finished his big night with a double-double as he pulled down 10 rebounds as well.
Isaac Clayton added nine points and Reece Henderson had eight in the win.
Nate Miller led the Raiders with 11 points.
Rocky Grove will host West Middlesex on Monday.
Cranberry 47, VC 33
Ethan Merryman drilled four three-pointers en route to a game-high 17 points as Cranberry recorded a 47-33 win over Venango Catholic in a KSAC matchup at the Berry Dome.
Coach Patrick Irwin's Berries held a slim 12-10 lead after the first period, but broke things open with a 29-11 blitz in the middle quarters.
Noel Bunyak added 10 points for the Berries and Colin Zerbe had nine while Ashton Weaver pulled down seven rebounds and Merryman had six.
Colin Liederbach led the Vikings with 11 points while Ben Campbell and Jake Liederbach added eight apiece.
Cranberry will be back in action today at home against Union.
Keystone 50, A-C Valley 45
KNOX -- Keystone trailed heading into the fourth quarter but found a way to pull of the comeback in a 50-45 victory over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC clash.
The Falcons led 13-12 after one quarter, 24-23 at the half and 35-33 after three frames, but the Panthers came up clutch in the fourth, winning the frame -- and the game -- with a 17-10 stanza.
Bret Wingard spearheaded the offensive attack for Keystone with 23 points, including seven in the fourth, to go along with 11 rebounds. Zander McHenry went for 12 points and Cole Henry eight.
Jay Clover led A-C Valley with 22 points in the loss with Landon Chalmers popping in 10 points and Alex Preston eight.
The Falcons will travel to Sheffield on Monday before the Panthers host Karns City on Wednesday.
C-L 87, Forest Area 19
STRATTANVILLE -- Five different players reached double digits in scoring as Clarion-Limestone made short work of visiting Forest Area, 87-19, in a KSAC matchup.
Jase Ferguson scored all 12 of his points in the first quarter as the Lions jumped out to a 25-5 lead after one quarter and pushed it out to 49-7 by halftime before cruising in the second half.
Ryan Hummell led all scorers with 20 points for C-L to go along with six assists and five rebounds while Rylie Klingensmith hit for 14 points, Bryson Huwar 12 points and Tommy Smith 10 points. Huwar also grabbed nine rebounds and Smith six boards with Ferguson swiping six caroms and six steals.
Allen Johnston collected eight points for the Fires and Collen Kuntz six points.
Karns City 61, Union 57
KARNS CITY -- Taite Beighley caught fire for 26 points in the fourth quarter on his way to a career high 38 in the game as Karns City used a late offensive explosion to upend visiting Union, 61-57, in a KSAC thriller.
The Gremlins (12-3) trailed the Golden Knights 13-11 after one quarter, 30-21 at the half and 41-30 by the end of the third before Beighley lit up the gym in the fourth quarter, which went in favor of KC, 31-16, to snatch the win away from Union.
Beighley drilled six 3-pointers and added four assists and three steals to his hefty stat line while Micah Rupp went for 16 points and eight rebounds.
Payton Johnston paced the Golden Knights with 16 points while Caden Rainedy added 12 and Dawson Camper and Zander Laughlin 10 apiece. Camper also had 11 rebounds.
The Gremlins will travel to Keystone on Wednesday.
North Clarion 77, Moniteau 68
FRILLS CORNERS -- Collin Schmader drained four treys and poured in a game-high 30 points as homestanding North Clarion came out on top in a KSAC barnburner against Moniteau, 77-68.
The Wolves jumped out to a 16-13 advantage after eight minutes and extended it to 33-23 by halftime and 55-44 through three en route to the final.
Zeelan Hargenrader also hit double figures in scoring for North Clarion with 16, as did Aiden Hartle with 15 and Cole Byers with 13.
Kyle Pry went for a team-high 24 in the loss for the Warriors with Chason Rugg contributing 17 points and five assists and Ryan Jewat 14 points and nine rebounds. Rugg and Pry knocked down five three pointers apiece as Moniteau hit 13 in the game.