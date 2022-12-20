Despite not winning a single contested bout on the mat, Franklin's wrestling team came away with a 42-30 victory over visiting Cambridge Springs in a Region 2 matchup on Tuesday night at the Castle.
Only four bouts were held on the mat as the Blue Devils forfeited at seven weight classes and coach John Heckathorn's Knights also had a forfeit while the two teams combined for a double forfeit at 107.
Claiming forfeit wins for the Knights were Calan Hollis (145), Jonah Heckathorne (172), Kadin Karns (189), Gary Kiselka (215), Trenan Smith (285), Cael Dailey (121) and Hunter Hedglin (127).
Franklin will be off for the holidays and will return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at home against Cochranton.
Panthers deck Cardinals
COCHRANTON -- Saegertown opened the bout with four straight wins, including three by fall, en route to a 60-10 victory over Cochranton in Region 2 action at the Bird Cage.
The Panthers received pins from Logan Corner (285), Emma Spencer (107) and Carter Beck (114) and a 9-5 decision from Travis Huya (121) to open up an early 21-0 lead.
Coach John Svirbly's Cardinals answered with back-to-back wins to trim the deficit to 21-10 as Daylend Schlosser orchestrated a 13-4 major decision over Nick Craig at 127 while Benjamin Field received a forfeit at 133.
However, the Panthers reeled off victories in the final seven bouts, including four by fall, one by a 4-3 decision and two more by forfeit to seal the win.
Cochranton will be in action again on Wednesday Jan. 4 at Franklin.
BOYS BASKETBALL
C-L 75, Cranberry 39
Rylie Klingensmith bucketed a game-high 18 points to lead five players in double figures as visiting Clarion-Limestone rolled to a 75-39 victory over Cranberry in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference action at the Berry Dome.
Coach Joe Ferguson's Lions (5-1 overall) got off to a fast start, building leads of 21-13 after one quarter and 43-25 at halftime before going on to outscore the Berries (1-6), 32-14 in the second half.
Jack Craig followed with 13 points for the Lions, Tommy Smith netted 12 points while Alex Painter and Jase Ferguson each dropped in 10 points. Ferguson also added six rebounds, six assists and five steals while Jordan Hesdon also stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Noel Bunyak topped the Berries with 13 points.
Clarion 47, A-C Valley 45
FOXBURG -- Devon Lauer and Dawson Smail poured in 16 points apiece as Clarion improved to 6-1 on the season with a 47-45 win over homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC matchup.
Coach Scott Fox's Bobcats trailed 16-13 after the opening stanza, but they rallied behind a 18-12 edge in the second frame and an 11-7 advantage in the third to sport a 42-35 tally. The Falcons made a run in the fourth with an 10-5 surge, but they ran out of time.
Smail also contributed seven rebounds and five steals for the Bobcats while Lauer added four steals and three assists.
Brody Dittman connected on five three-pointers to lead the Falcons (3-4) with 15 points while Alex Preston rifled in 12 points and Jay Clover added nine.
Venango Catholic 53, Forest Area 32
MARIENVILLE -- James Henry poured in a game-high 29 points to lead Venango Catholic to a 53-32 victory on the road over Forest Area.
Thirteen of Henry's points came in the opening quarter as the Vikings raced out to an 18-4 lead after the first frame that they turned into a 32-13 advantage at the half before cruising after the break.
Henry added eight rebounds, five assists and three steals to his game while Conner Beichner collected 15 points and six rebounds for VC also. Logan Suttle was also solid with seven rebounds, three points and three assists in the win.
"We're really turning it around, and we got some big play underneath tonight by Logan Suttle," Vikings head coach Devon Geib said while also praising Henry and Beichner for their performances.
Mitch Bawden paced the Fires with 14 points in the loss while Daniel Custer added eight points.