CLA 54, Venango Catholic 41
Dale Swoger bucketed 22 points to lead Christian Life Academy to a 54-41 win over Venango Catholic in non-league play.
The Eagles jumped out to leads of 13-7 after one quarter and 24-13 at halftime before the Vikings trimmed the deficit to 35-28 behind a 15-11 edge in the third. CLA, though, put the game away with a 19-13 surge in the final stanza.
Daniel Sorensen followed with 16 points for the Eagles while Davis LeGoullon added eight points.
James Henry pumped in a game-high 25 points to go along with eight rebounds and three assists to lead the Vikings. Kyle Beichner contributed 10 points while Logan Suttle added 10 boards and four points.
Venango Catholic will host Tidioute Charter on Monday.