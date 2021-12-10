CLARION (36)
Lauer 2 0-0 4, Alston 2 0-2 4, Merrell 1 0-0 2, G. Simko 2 1-1 5, Quinn 2 2-3 6, Da. Smail 3 0-0 7, De. Smail 3 2-6 8, McHenry 0 0-0 0, Girvan 0 0-0 0, Brinkley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-12 36.
DUBOIS (51)
Dudalis 1 0-0 3, Thompson 1 0-0 3, Kovalyak 3 0-0 6, Foradora 4 0-0 11, Husted 7 1-6 15, Shaffer-Doan 1 2-2 5, Kennis 1 0-0 2, Pasternak 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 3-8 51.
Score by Quarters
Clarion;7;10;12;7;--;36
DuBois;18;17;12;4;--;51
3-point goals -- Clarion (Da. Smail), DuBois (Foradora 3, Dudalis, Thompson, Shaffer-Doan).
NORTH EAST (67)
Strong 1 0-0 2, Lican 0 0-2 0, Mayes 7 2-4 22, Kemp 5 0-0 13, Crozier 8 0-0 20, Keith 1 0-0 2, Wittman 0 2-2 2, Gibson 2 0-0 4, Murphy 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 4-8 67.
A-C VALLEY (52)
Dittman 1 0-0 2, Cooper 1 2-2 4, Will 0 0-0 0, Bauer 1 0-0 3, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Chalmers 2 1-3 5, Preston 4 0-4 8, Stevanus 1 0-0 3, Runyan 0 1-2 1, Clover 11 4-4 26, Best 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 8-15 52.
Score by Quarters
North East;17;17;18;15;67
A-C Valley;11;11;6;24;52
3-point goals -- North East 11 (Mayes 4, Crozer 4, Kemp 3), A-C Valley 2 (Bauer, Stevanus).
PORTERSVILLE CHRISTIAN (30)
Cater 3 1-1 7, Hahn 4 0-0 8, Anning 4 1-2 9, Hoffer 1 0-1 2, Taddy 1 2-2 4, Tresky 0 0-2 0. Totals: 13 4-8 30.
KARNS CITY (64)
Ritzert 0 0-0 0, Sherwin 4 0-0 11, Beighley 3 1-2 8, Grossman 2 0-0 5, Cramer 10 1-2 24, Rupp 5 2-2 12, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Callihan 1 0-2 2, Bartoe 0 0-0 0, Kummer 0 0-0 0, Slomer 1 0-2 2. Totals: 26 4-10 64.
Score by Quarters
Portersville Christian;8;13;5;4;--;30
Karns City;24;13;17;10;--;64
3-point goals -- Karns City (Sherwin 3, Cramer 3, Beighley, Grossman).
OSWAYO VALLEY (59)
Black 7 3-8 17, Bilski 5 2-2 12, Bonney 3 3-4 9, Dailey 1 0-0 2, Skiver 0 0-2 0, Maurer 5 3-6 13, Carpenter 2 0-0 4, Goode 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 11-22 59.
FOREST AREA (24)
Johnston 1 0-2 3, K. Custer 3 0-0 9, Carll 1 0-0 2, McLaughlin 1 1-4 4, Bawden 2 0-0 5, D. Custer 0 0-0 0, Mendola 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 1-6 24.
Score by Quarters
Oswayo Valley;17;22;12;8;59
Forest Area;5;5;11;3;24
3-point goals -- Forest Area 5 (K. Custer 3, Johnston, Bawden).