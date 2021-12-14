VARSITY BOYS
OIL CITY (26)
Highfield 0 3-4 3, Hornbeck 3 0-1 7, Johnson 5 0-6 10, Henry 1 1-2 3, VanWormer 1 0-0 3, McMahon 0 0-0 0, Donald 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-13 26.
McDOWELL (69)
Banks 2 0-0 4, Logvin 1 2-2 4, Husband 1 0-0 2, Wilcox 2 0-0 4, Deitz 3 0-0 8, Grove 6 4-4 18, Chamberlain 6 0-0 12, Grimm 5 1-1 11, Moore 1 3-3 5. Totals: 27 10-10 69.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;5;9;7;5;--;26
McDowell;13;19;23;14;--;69
3-point goals -- Oil City (Hornbeck, VanWormer), McDowell (Deitz 2, Grove 2, Logvin).
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
OIL CITY (7)
Ames 0 0-0 0, Stephens 2 1-1 5, McMahon 4 0-0 12, Teeter 0 0-0 0, Schevock 0 0-0 0, Hargenrader 0 0-0 0, Donald 4 0-0 10, Garland 0 0-0 0, Kee 0 0-0 0, Sloan 0 0-0 0, Barber 0 0-0 0, Knox 0 0-0 0. Total: 10 1-1 27.
MCDOWELL (61)
Karmer 6 1-2 14, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Michel 2 0-0 4, Porter 3 2-3 8, Myers 5 0-0 11, Geib 6 0-0 17, Konovtzert 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 3-3 61.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;5;6;5;11;--;27
McDowell;17;15;20;9;--;61
3-point goals -- Oil City (McMahon 4, Donald 2), McDowell (Karmer, Myers, Geib 5).
SHARPSVILLE (17)
Cadman 0 1-2 1, Sincek 0 0-0 0, Toth 2 0-0 5, O'Neil 2 1-2 5, Staunch 2 0-1 4, Lenzi 1 0-0 2, Heyward 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 2-5 17.
FRANKLIN (68)
Owens 7 0-0 15, Schwab 1 0-0 2, Da. Payne 3 1-1 7, Eakin 1 0-0 2, Hagg 4 1-3 9, Umbenhaur 3 0-0 7, McCracken 1 0-0 3, Dr. Payne 3 0-0 6, Boland 2 1-2 5, Smith 2 0-0 4, Wimer 4 0-0 8. Totals: 31 3-6 68.
Score by Quarters
Sharpsville;7;5;2;3;--;17
Franklin;13;23;19;13;--;68
3-point goals -- Sharpsville (Toth), Franklin (Owens, Umbenhaur, McCracken).