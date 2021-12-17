A-C Valley 68, VC 30
Brody Dittman, Ryan Cooper and Henry Stevanus led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points apiece as Allegheny-Clarion Valley rolled to a 68-30 road win over Venango Catholic in the KSAC North matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
Dittman and Cooper scored all of their points in the opening half as coach Anthony McGarvey's Falcons (4-1 overall, 2-0 North) bolted out to a 48-11 lead at the intermission. Alex Preston scored all 10 of his points in the first half as well.
Collin Liederbach popped in a game-high 16 points for the Vikings (0-2, 0-2)while Ben Campbell added six on a pair of three-pointers.