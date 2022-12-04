VARSITY BOYS
CRANBERRY (38)
Merryman 3 2-2 8, C. Zerbe 1 0-2 2, Schwab 5 0-0 12, Blauser 0 0-0 0, Bunyak 3 0-0 6, Weaver 0 0-0 0, Ley 0 0-0 0, D. Zerbe 0 5-8 5, Morrow 1 0-0 2, Findlay 0 0-0 0, Hanna 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 7-12 38.
ROCKY GROVE (65)
Anderson 3 0-0 9, Whitman 11 2-3 26, Wolfgong 0 0-0 0, Ritchey 6 0-0 13, Baker 4 0-0 8, Zinz 2 1-2 5, Carter 1 2-2 4, Stevenson 0 0-0 0, Bell 0 0-0 0, Baughman 0 0-0 0, Focht 0 0-0 0, Ritchey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 5-7 65.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;11;8;7;11;--;38
Rocky Grove;13;12;24;16;--;65
3-point goals -- Cranberry (Schwab 2, Hanna), Rocky Grove (Anderson 3, Whitman 2, Ritchey).
NORTH CLARION (40)
Shaftic 0 0-2 0, Watterson 2 3-4 7, Hartle 7 2-3 17, Bish 0 0-0 0, Wolbert 0 0-0 0, Carll 2 0-1 5, Castner 3 4-5 11. Totals: 14 9-15 40.
SHEFFIELD (51)
McNeal 4 2-2 11, Silvis 1 0-0 2, Waterson 6 0-0 16, Hardwick 2 1-1 5, Finch 5 0-3 10, Malt-Macalush 0 0-0 0, Richards 1 0-0 2, Barr 1 0-0 2, Fiscus 0 0-0 0, Eaton 1 0-0 3. Totals: 21 3-6 51.
Score by Quarters
North Clarion;9;13;10;8;--;40
Sheffield;6;17;18;10;--;51
3-point goals -- North Clarion (Hartle, Carll, Castner), Sheffield (Waterson 4, McNeal, Eaton).
CLARION (78)
Lauer 9 0-1 21, Da. Smail 5 7-13 18, Brinkley 2 0-2 5, Simko 9 3-4 21, Kriebel 0 0-0 0, MacKinlay 0 0-0 0, De. Smail 5 3-5 13, Girvan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 12-24 78.
KEYSTONE (73)
Albright 1 4-5 6, Keth 8 0-0 20, Nellis 3 0-1 7, Henry 6 4-4 16, Weaver 1 0-0 3, Sell 8 1-2 19, Foster 1 0-0 2, English 0 0-0 0, Say 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 9-12 73.
Score by Quarters
Clarion;14;12;21;15;--;78
Keystone;13;20;13;16;--;73
3-point goals -- Clarion (Lauer 3, Da. Smail, Brinkley), Keystone (Keth 4, Sell 2, Nellis, Weaver).
OSWAYO VALLEY (68)
Black 7 0-2 14, Bonney 6 0-0 12, Merstock 6 3-4 15, Resig 4 1-3 9, Wiley 5 0-2 10, Flurschutz 2 0-0 4, Maurer 2 0-0 4. Totals: 32 4-11 68.
FOREST AREA (17)
K. Custer 2 0-0 5, Bawden 3 0-2 6, Dashner 2 0-0 4, Carll 0 0-0 0, Melego 0 0-0 0, D. Custer 1 0-0 2, Dietrich 0 0-0 0, Russ 0 0-2 0, Bayle 0 0-0 0, Healy 0 0-0 0, Busch 0 0-0 0, Chambers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 0-4 17.
Score by Quarters
Oswayo Valley;19;17;18;14;--;68
Forest Area;7;4;4;2;--;17
3-point goals -- Forest Area (K. Custer).
GROVE CITY (65)
Irani 1 2-3 4, Greer 7 2-2 16, Ferguson 0 0-0 0, Gubba 0 0-0 0, Loughrey 7 10-12 27, Lutz 4 1-4 11, Martin 2 2-2 7. Totals: 21 17-27 65.
GEIBEL CATHOLIC (51)
Kennedy 6 2-3 15, White 5 2-4 13, Johnson 6 0-2 14, Kolenick 2 0-0 4, Grady 1 3-4 5, Pokol 0 0-0 0, Curry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-13 51.
Score by Quarters
Grove City;16;11;22;16;--;65
Geibel Catholic;12;3;17;19;--51
3-point goals -- Grove City (Loughrey 3, Lutz 2, Martin), Geibel Catholic (Johnson 2, White, Kennedy).
UNION (45)
Roxbury 1 0-0 3, Trey Fleming 0 3-4 3, Camper 5 2-2 12, Johnston 2 3-7 8, Laughlin 4 0-0 11, Bowser 1 0-0 2, Smith 3 0-1 6, Jordan 0 0-0 0, Salizzoni 0 0-1 0, Burns 0 0-0 0, Tren. Fleming 0 0-0 0, Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-15 45.
WARREN (75)
Ordiway 9 2-2 25, Sitler 2 0-1 4, Berdine 5 0-0 10, Darling 1 2-2 4, Nyquist 3 6-7 12, Becker 2 0-0 4, Barnes 5 0-0 12, Hoffman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 29 10-12 75.
Score by Quarters
Union;11;15;12;7;--;45
Warren;15;27;17;16;--;75
3-point goals -- Union (Laughlin 3, Roxbury, Johnston), Warren (Ordiway 5, Barnes 2).
PORTERSVILLE CHRISTIAN (45)
Protos 4 0-0 12, Charles 1 0-0 2, Spiker 1 0-0 2, Anning 2 1-2 5, Taddy 4 4-4 12, DeLattre 3 0-0 9, Rhoden 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 5-6 45.
A-C VALLEY (64)
Dittman 2 0-0 4, Cooper 2 0-0 4, Bauer 2 0-0 5, Preston 5 3-5 14, Clover 12 2-3 26, Will 2 0-1 4, Best 1 1-2 3, Wingard 0 0-0 0, Stevanus 0 1-2 1, Runyan 1 0-0 3. Totals: 27 7-13 64.
Score by Quarters
Portersville;11;14;11;9;--;45
A-C Valley;15;24;12;13;--;64
3-point goals -- Portersville (Protos 4, DeLattre 3, Rhoden), A-C Valley (Bauer, Preston, Runyan).