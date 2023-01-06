GREENVILLE -- Led by a stingy defense and a balanced offense, Oil City's boys basketball team cruised to its fifth straight win Friday night as the Oilers routed homestanding Greenville, 57-24 in a non-region matchup.
"Defensively, we worked hard and didn't give them many open looks," coach Bundy Fulmer said as his Oilers improved to 8-2 on the season. "Offensively, we took care of the ball, limited our turnovers and got a lot of good shots. The balanced scoring has been a real plus."
Jake Hornbeck led the Oiler offense with a game-high 16 points and he also added five assists while Sayyid Donald added nine points. Ethen Knox, Will McMahon and Cam VanWormer chipped in with seven tallies apiece. VanWormer also contributed a team-high nine rebounds while handing out four assists and making three steals.
Oil City jumped out to an 18-6 first-quarter lead and never looked back. The Oilers also led 29-10 at the half and 40-16 through three quarters.
Noah Philson led the Trojans with 11 points.
The same two teams will square off again on Tuesday, this time at the House of Hustle.
Cochranton 79, Maplewood 47
COCHRANTON -- Chase Miller poured in a career-high 30 points as Cochranton's offense exploded past visiting Maplewood, 79-47, in Region 3 play.
Despite the final tally, it was the Tigers who jumped out to a 20-14 lead after one quarter, but it was all Cardinals from there as they erupted for 30 points in the second quarter to take a 44-31 lead into the break. They only added to that margin in the second half.
Miller drilled three deep balls on his way to the game-high point total while Dominic Matt added 11 points, Landon Homa and Walker Carroll nine points each, Brady Rynd eight points and Jack Rynd seven.
Ethan Peterson led Maplewood with 16 points while Cole Doolittle chipped in with 12 and Isaac Williams with 10.
Cochranton (3-7, 1-1 R3) will take on Conneaut Area on Tuesday.