Harbor Creek 66, Oil City 38
HARBORCREEK -- Jaden Rocco rifled in four three-pointers en route to a game-high 22 points as homestanding Harbor Creek pulled away for a 66-38 win over Oil City in a Region 5 matchup.
The Huskies, now 13-4 overall and 7-2 in the region, led 12-8 after one period before a 21-9 second-quarter spurt made it 33-17 at the half. Harbor Creek also won the third quarter by another 12-8 advantage, then sealed it up with a 21-13 edge in the final stanza.
Travis Rzodkiewicz added 12 points for the Huskies, Gavin Ennis had 10 and Brady Rzodkiewicz chipped in with nine.
Judias Johnson bucketed 10 points to pace coach Bundy Fulmer's Oilers, who dipped to 11-6 overall and 6-3 in the region. Cam VanWormer added nine points and five rebounds.
Oil City is back in action on Friday at home against Fort LeBoeuf.
Cochranton 64, Youngsville 36
COCHRANTON -- Landon Homa, Jaiben Walker and Chase Miller scored 14 points apiece as Cochranton cruised to a 64-36 victory over Youngsville in a Region 2 matchup at the Bird Cage.
Coach Phil Canfield's Cardinals upped their overall record to 6-10 and are back at the .500 mark in the region at 4-4.
Cochranton led 17-8 after one period, 33-18 at the half and 47-27 through three quarters.
Max Adams and Wyatt Barzak chipped in with nine points for the Cardinals.
Blake Myers paced the Eagles with 13 points and Keegan Mesel had 11.
Cochranton will return to the hardwood on Friday at Cambridge Springs.