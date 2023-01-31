HADLEY -- Rocky Grove's trio of Quinn Ritchey, Schiffer Anderson and Blayne Baker combined for 44 points Tuesday night as the Orioles snapped a three-game losing skid with a 61-55 road win over Commodore Perry in Region 1 boys basketball action.
Coach Ben Anderson's Orioles (8-9 overall, 1-3 R1) led 14-11 after one period, 26-24 at the half and 43-41 through three quarters before pulling it out with an 18-14 edge in the final stanza.
Ritchey led the Birds with a game-high 18 points while Schiffer Anderson added 14 points and six assists. Both Ritchey and Anderson had four 3-pointers. Baker recorded a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Kyle Stringert led the Panthers with 14 points, Xavier Williams had 12 and Christian Saxe 11.
Rocky Grove will travel to face Cochranton on Friday.
Grove City 61, Slippery Rock 43
GROVE CITY -- Nathan Greer poured in a game-high 20 points as Grove City rolled at home past Slippery Rock, 61-43 in a Region 5 matchup.
Coach Chris Kwolek's Eagles (9-7 overall, 4-1 R5) held a slim 26-24 lead at halftime before breaking things open with a 15-7 third-quarter edge and a 20-12 fourth-quarter explosion.
Gavin Lutz added 15 points in the victory and Brett Loughry had 12.
Josh Book paced the Rockets (6-10, 1-4 R5) with 11 points.
Grove City will play at Hickory on Friday.
CLA 43, Venango Catholic 40
Despite getting a game-high 24 points from senior James Henry, Venango Catholic dropped a 43-40 decision to Christian Life Academy in a game at Pius XI Activity Center.
Henry Kolesar rifled in a team-high 14 points for the Eagles, who trailed 8-7 after one period. The see-saw affair was tied 16-16 at the half and CLA held a slim 26-25 lead through three quarters before pulling out the win with a 17-15 advantage in the final stanza.
Daniel Sorensen added nine points and Noah Sanoski had eight for the Eagles.
In addition to his 24 points, Henry also added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Vikings (5-13) while Logan Suttle collected seven rebounds and Konnor Beichner and Kyle Beichner had five caroms apiece.
Venango Catholic will play Friday at Ridgway.
Cochranton 53, Maplewood 50 (OT)
GUYS MILLS -- Chase Miller poured in a game-high 20 points to lead Cochranton to a 53-50 overtime thriller over visiting Maplewood in a Region 3 showdown.
The Cardinals (8-9) grabbed a 15-8 lead after one quarter and still held a 25-21 edge at the intermission before the the Tigers managed to tie it at 32-all heading into the fourth. The score was still tied, 45-all, at the end of regulation before Cochranton used an 8-5 OT period to lock up the win.
Walker Carroll drilled three treys on his way to 11 points in the victroy while Brady Rynd tacked on eight points also for the Cardinals.
Cole Doolittle led Maplewood with 18 points, Isaac William added 12 and Ethan Peterson nine.
Cochranton will host Rocky Grove on Friday.