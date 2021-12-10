Rocky Grove senior guard Isaac Clayton picked up where he left off last year on Friday night by pouring in a game-high 25 points to lead the Orioles to a 67-29 win over Cranberry in an opening-round game of the Roy Sanner Memorial Tipoff Tournament at the Nest.
Coach Ryan Umbenhaur's Orioles (1-0) only held a 16-13 lead after the first period, but a 16-3 blitz in the second quarter and a 21-8 advantage in the third broke the game open. Clayton nine points in each of those quarters.
Alex Zinz added 13points in the victory while Reece Henderson had seven and D'Andre Whitman six.
Preston Forrest was the leading scorer for coach Patrick Irwin's Berries with seven points.
Cranberry will take on Titusville in today's consolation game at 2:30 p.m. while Rocky Grove and Maplewood will tangle in the title game beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Keystone 54, Cochranton 39
KNOX -- Tournament host Keystone defended its home court with 54-39 victory in the opening round over Cochranton.
Bret Wingard and Zander McHenry combined for 39 points in a contest that saw the Panthers (1-0) turn a 12-9 first quarter lead into a 22-14 advantage by halftime on their way to the decision.
Wingard finished with a game-high 24 and McHenry bucketed 15. Tyler Albright, Ian Keth and Cole Henry accounted for five points apiece.
Jaiben Walker led the Cardinals (0-1) with 12 points while Landon Homa tacked on 11 and Wyatt Barzak eight.
North East 67, A-C Valley 52
FOXBURG -- Jay Clover poured in 26 points, but it wasn't enough as Allegheny-Clarion Valley fell to North East, 67-52, in the opening round of their own tournament.
The Falcons (0-1) fell behind 17-11 after one quarter, 34-22 at the half and 52-28 through three before making the final closer by winning the fourth, 24-15.
Alex Preston added eight points in the loss for A-C Valley while Landon Chalmers dropped in five and Ryan Cooper four.
The Falcons will take on Portersville Christian today in the predetermined tourney.
DuBois 51, Clarion 36
KNOX -- Chooch Husted popped in 15 points and Joey Foradora added 11 to lead DuBois to a 51-36 victory over Clarion in the Keystone tournament.
DuBois led 18-7 after one period, 35-17 at the half and 47-29 through three quarters.
Derek Smail led the Bobcats with eight points while Dawson Smail added seven points and 11 rebounds. Devon Lauer chipped in with six assists.
Clarion will play either Cochranton or Keystone in today's consolation game at 2 p.m.
Brookville 54, Union 36
BROOKVILLE -- Caden Rainey led all scorers with 16 points but Union fell to tournament host Brookville, 54-36, in its season opener.
Dawson Camper also reached double digits with 10 points for the Golden Knghts, but Union was never able to recover from a 16-5 opening quarter that turned into a 30-12 deficit by the half.
Skyler Roxbury and Payton Johnston added three points apiece in the loss.
Denny Lauer led the Raiders with 13 points.
Karns City 64, Portersville Christian 30
FOXBURG -- Karns City's Luke Cramer poured in 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Gremlins routed Portersville Christian, 64-30 in the A-C Valley tournament.
Cole Sherwin added 11 points for coach Zach Keppel's Gremlins, Taite Beighley had eight points, eight assists and seven steals and Micah Rupp had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds, to go along with six steals.
Karns City will play North East at 6 p.m. today.
Oswayo Valley 50, Forest Area 24
MARIENVILLE -- Forest Area fell behind early and was unable to recover, dropping a 59-24 decision to visiting Oswayo Valley in its season opener.
The Green Wave jumped out to a 17-5 lead after one quarter and extended it out to 39-10 at the midpoint en route to the eventual final tally.
Keyon Custer paced the Fires with nine points, all from beyond the arc, while Mitchell Bawden added five points and Allen Johnsten and Declon McLaughlin three apiece.
Cayden Black led Oswayo with 17 points.