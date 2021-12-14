McDowell 69, Oil City 26
ERIE -- McDowell's trio of Tyler Grove, Luke Chamberlain and Nick Grimm teamed up to score 41 points as the homestanding Trojans rolled to a 69-26 non-region win over Oil City.
Grove led the way for McDowell with a game-high 18 points while Chamberlain added 12 and Grimm 11.
The Trojans led 13-5 after one period, stretched it to 32-14 at the half and extended it to 55-21 through three quarters.
Judias Johnson paced the Oilers (1-2) with 10 points and six rebounds. Jake Hornbeck contributed seven points.
Oil City will host Meadville on Friday at the House of Hustle.