FRILLS CORNERS -- North Clarion's Aiden Hartle was on fire Wednesday night as the Wolves hosted Venango Catholic in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Small School boys basketball matchup.
The 6-1 junior guard pumped in seven three-pointers en route to a game-high 27 points as the Wolves picked up a 54-26 victory to improve to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the Small School division.
Coach Ewing Moussa's Wolves led 10-5 after one period before a 24-4 blitz in the second quarter broke the game open. Hartle scored 18 of the team's 24 points.
North Clarion also won the second half by a 20-17 count.
Collin Schmader added 13 points in the victory while Jake Liederbach topped the Vikings (0-4 overall, 0-4 KSAC Small) with 12 points.
Union 68, A-C Valley 40
FOXBURG -- Caden Rainey led four Union players in double figures with a game-high 19 points as the Golden Knights rolled past homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 68-40, in a KSAC Small School matchup.
Joining Rainey in the scoring parade were Bailey Crissman with 13 points, Payton Johnston had 12 and Zander Laughlin added 10, not to mention that Skyler Roxbury chipped in with nine.
Rainey also had six assists and five steals, Roxbury had four steals and Dawson Camper collected seven rebounds.
Union (4-3 overall, 3-2 Small) led 22-9 after one period and 34-28 at the half before another 22-9 run in the third quarter broke the game open.
Brody Dittman led the Falcons (4-4, 2-2 Small) with 11 points, Alex Preston had 10 and Jay Clover added eight.
Redbank Valley 55, Moniteau 28
NEW BETHLEHEM -- Redbank Valley's Bryson Bain popped in a game-high 16, all in the first three quarters, as the Bulldogs cruised to a 55-28 home win over Moniteau in a KSAC Large School affair.
The Bulldogs held a 15-11 lead after one period, but broke the game open in the middle quarters, outscoring the Warriors, 39-11, to stretch their advantage to 54-22. Moniteau won the final stanza, 6-1.
Bain drained four three-pointers along the way and was helped in the scoring column by Marquese Gardlock and Chris Marshall, who added eight points apiece.
David Dessicino, Ryan Jewart and Kyle Pry each scored five points to pace Moniteau.
Karns City 60, C-L 41
CHICORA -- Luke Cramer dropped in a game-high 24 points to go along with seven rebounds as Karns City improved to 7-1 on the season after a 60-41 decision over visiting Clarion-Limestone in a KSAC Large Division matchup.
Coach Zach Kepple's Gremlins, who also upped their mark to 4-1 in the Large, raced out to a 18-9 lead after the first quarter and increased their advantage to 32-21 at halftime and 52-28 after three frames en route to the victory.
Taite Beighley followed with 13 points and four assists for the Gremlins, Luke Garing contributed eight points and eight rebounds while Micah Rupp added 11 boards, six blocks and four points.
Ryan Hummell led the Lions (2-6, 2-2) with 14 points and Jordan Hesdon added 10 points.
Clarion 88, Forest 8
TIONESTA -- Christian Simko bucketed a career-high 31 points as Clarion posted an 88-8 verdict over homestanding Forest Area in KSAC Small Division play.
Coach Scott Fox's Bobcats, who improved to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the Small, also got 17 points from Gabe Simko while Devon Lauer pumped in 14 points to go along with six steals and four assists. Christian Simko also added eight steals and six rebounds.
Allen Johnston drained a pair of three-pointers to lead the Fires (0-7, 0-3) with six points.
Chautauqua 51, CLA 35
FALCONER, N.Y. -- Brady Smart connected for a game-high 17 points as Chautauqua Christian Academy bested visiting Christian Life Academy by a 51-35 score in New-Penn Christian Conference play.
Joshua Mourachian led the Eagles with 10 points, Daniel Sorenson followed with eight points, Corban Henry contributed seven points and 11 rebounds while Beniah West added seven points and six boards.