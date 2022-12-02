Cranberry 60, Maplewood 31
Noel Bunyak collected 12 points and seven rebounds as Cranberry broke free in the second half to record a 60-31 win over Maplewood in the first round of the Roy Sanner tournament held at Rocky Grove High School.
Coach Pat Irwin's Berries took a slim 23-21 lead into the break, but they erupted for a 24-3 outburst in the third period to pull away for the victory.
Connor Morrow followed with nine points for the Berries, Colin Zerbe contributed eight points and three steals, Devin Zerbe chipped in with seven points and nine boards while Niko Blauser added six points and Seth Schwab four assists.
Cranberry will face either Rocky Grove or Titusville's in today's title game.
Union 64, Brockway 34
BROOKVILLE -- Payton Johnston and Skyler Roxbury combined to score 41 points as Union opened its season with a 64-34 victory over Brockway in the opening round of the Brookeville tournament.
Coach Eric Mortimer's Golden Knights jumped all over the Rovers from the beginning sporting leads of 16-7 after one quarter, 30-18 at halftime and 52-30 after three periods.
Johnson led all scorers with 21 points while Roxbury followed with 20 points and six rebounds. Zander Laughlin contributed 14 points, six caroms, four assists and four steals while Dawson Camper chipped in with nine points, 18 rebounds and three steals.
Alex Carlson led Brockway with 20 points.
Union will face either Brookville or Warren in today's championship game.