Clarion 59, Cranberry 43
CLARION -- Gabe Simko ripped the cord for 18 points while snagging eight rebounds as homestanding Clarion took down Cranberry, 59-43, in a KSAC clash.
The Bobcats (9-6) jumped out to a 19-8 edge after one quarter, but the Berries cut that down to 35-27 by halftime and 42-35 throught three quarters. Clarion thwarted the comeback by winning the fourth, 17-8.
Christian Simko added 15 points in the victory while Devon Lauer also hit double figures with 10 points. Dawson Smail added nine points and six boards.
Noel Bunyak led a balance Berries attack with 10 points while Ethan Merryman added nine, Dane Ley eight, Colin Zerbe seven and Nikolas Blauser six.
The Bobcats will travel to Redbank Valley on Thursday with Cranberry host Venango Catholic the same night.
Saegertown 62, Cochranton 52
COCHRANTON -- After jumping out to an early lead, Cochranton was unable to hold on in a 62-52 loss to visiting Saegertown in a Region 2 matchup.
The Cardinals (4-10) grabbed a 15-8 advantage through the first eight minutes, but Saegertown turned that around and grabbed a 28-25 edge by halftime. Cochranton pulled back to within one, 42-41, at the end of the third, but Saegertown claimed the fourth, 20-11.
Chase Miller paced the Cardinals with 17 points while Jaiben Walker rattled off 11 points, Dawson Carroll eight and Landon Homa seven.
Grove City 41, Slippery Rock 33
GROVE CITY -- Landon Homa dropped in 16 points to lead homestanding Grove City to a 41-33 victory over Slippery Rock in Region 5 play.
The Rockets held an 11-9 lead after one frame, but the Eagles (7-7 overall, 5-2 R5) bounced back to take a 22-16 edge at the half. Slippery Rock won the third, 9-8, but Grove City closed it out by taking the fourth, 11-8, to secure the decision.
Josh Dreves added 10 points in the win while Nate Greer tacked on eight.
Elam Pyle led Slippery Rock with nine points.
The Eagles will travel to Wilmington on Friday.