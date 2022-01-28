GREENVILLE -- Franklin's Damon Curry bucketed a game-high 24 points and Easton Fulmer became the second leading scorer in school history as the Knights waltzed past homestanding Greenville, 78-26 in a Region 4 boys basketball game.
Luke Guth popped in 16 points for the Knights, now 15-2 overall and 9-0 in the region. Fulmer handed out nine assists to go with his 15 points as he passed Preston Morgan (1,352 career points) on the all-time FHS list. Fulmer now has 1,363 points. Jalen Wood and Cole Buckley each scored eight points in the romp. Curry also had six rebounds and three blocks and Buckley had five rebounds.
Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights led 24-5 after one period, 46-16 at the half and 62-16 through three quarters.
Franklin will return to action on Tuesday and will host second-place Hickory in a key Region 4 showdown at the Castle.
Oil City 61, Conneaut Area 35
LINESVILLE -- Cam VanWormer splashed in a game-high 16 points and also grabbed eight rebounds as Oil City cruised to a 61-35 road win over Conneaut Area in Region 5 play.
Coach Bundy Fulmer's Oilers, now 11-5 overall and 6-2 in the region, led 15-9 after one period before exploding in the middle frames, outscoring the host Eagles, 32-10, during that 16-minute stretch.
Ethen Knox chipped in with a double-double for the Oilers as he had a career-high 11 points to go with a team-high 10 rebounds. Judias Johnson and Jake Hornbeck each added eight points and Connor Highfield had seven. Hornbeck also collected eight rebounds and James Henry pulled down seven caroms.
Connor Perrye and Shakir Jordan scored seven points each for Conneaut Area.
Oil City will return to action on Tuesday at Harbor Creek.
Grove City 66, Wilmington 24
NEW WILMINGTON -- Dylan Stuff drilled five three-pointers on his way to a game-high 15 points as Grove City hit the road to take down Wilmington, 66-24.
The Eagles (8-7) took control early with a 25-11 first quarter before pushing that margin out to 42-20 by halftime. They went on to win the second half as well, 24-4, to set the final.
Landon Haggart added nine points in the win while Brett Loughry chipped in with eight, Kam Martin with seven and Nate Greer and Josh Dreves with six apiece.
Tuff McConahy led Wilmington with 12.
Grove City will next travel to Sharpsville today.
Cochranton 60, Maplewood 32
COCHRANTON -- Jaiben Walker pumped in 17 points to lead homestanding Cochranton past Maplewood, 60-32.
The Cardinals (5-10) took a 16-11 lead after one quarter before breaking it open in the second and taking a 36-19 edge into the half. That advantage was increased to 50-26 through three before the final was set.
Chase Miller contributed 11 points in the win, Landon Homa added nine and Wyatt Barzak eight.
Luke Sleeman led the Tigers with 13 points.