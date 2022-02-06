Rocky Grove 56, Reynolds 27
Reece Henderson led a balanced offensive attack with 13 points as homestanding Rocky Grove upended Reynolds, 56-27, in a Region 1 clash at The Nest.
The Orioles put the game out of reach early on as they jumped out to a 20-5 lead through the first eight minutes before pushing it all the way out to 42-18 by the end of the third en route to the final.
Quinn Ritchey and Isaac Clayton added eight points apiece in the win while D'Andre Whitman and Alex Zinz bucketed seven apiece and Brett Stevenson six. Dustin McMullen tacked on five points.