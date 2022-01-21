Keystone 48, Venango Catholic 30
KNOX -- Bret Wingard drained 21 points and snagged 14 rebounds on his way to leading homestanding Keystone to a 48-30 victory over Venango Catholic in KSAC play.
The Panthers climbed out on top early, taking a 12-1 lead after one quarter, but the Vikings closed that deficit to 20-16 by halftime. The second half was all Keystone, though, as it won both the third and fourth quarters by 14-7 margins to set the final.
Cole Henry added nine points in the victory while Zander McHenry knocked down a pair of threes on his way to eight points. Tyler Albright handed out five assists.
Jake Liederbach paced Venango Catholic with 13 points with Logan Rakow and Colin Liederbach contributing seven each.
Keystone is back in action today when it hosts Clarion for a 2:30 p.m. tip while VC returns to the floor on Tuesday when it hosts Clarion-Limestone.