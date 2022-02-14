Punxsutawney 51, Moniteau 42
PUNXSUTAWNEY -- Moniteau came out of the starting gate slow on the road against Punxsutawney, and it proved costly in a 51-42 non-conference loss.
The Warriors found themselves behind 18-8 after one quarter and were never able to recover, trailing 35-25 at the half and 42-34 through three.
Kyle Pry paced Moniteau with 15 points on three longballs while Colton Thomas added eight, Chason Rugg seven and Nathan Kelly and Aydan Jackson five apiece.
Moniteau will travel to Karns City Wednesday.