Oil City's Sayyid Donald pumped in a career-high 20 points and Jake Hornbeck nearly registered his second straight triple-double Tuesday night as the Oilers turned a tight game at halftime into a rout with a 63-49 win over Titusville at the House of Hustle in the Region 6 opener for both teams.
Coach Bundy Fulmer's Oilers, winners of eight straight, improved to 11-2 overall and 1-0 in the region. Oil City held a 19-16 lead after one period and a 34-31 lead at halftime before breaking the game open with a 18-2 blitz in the third quarter that featured a 14-0 run to begin the frame.
In addition to his career high in points, Donald also snagged a game-high 13 rebounds while Hornbeck once again flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
Ethen Knox chipped in with a double-double of his own with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Cam VanWormer also reached double digits with 10 points.
Kasen Neely drained five three-pointers en route to a team-high 17 points for the Rockets while Manny Perez added 12 points and Isiah Colon had nine.
Oil City will hit the road on Friday and travel to Corry for another Region 6 matchup.
Rocky Grove 61, Youngsville 49
YOUNGSVILLE -- Rocky Grove's Schiffer Anderson scored eight consecutive points midway through the fourth quarter and the Orioles never trailed again as they went to post a 61-49 non-region road win over Youngsville.
Coach Ben Anderson's Orioles (7-6) trailed 11-9 after one period, but grabbed a 21-18 halftime lead and the two teams were tied after three quarters, 38-38.
Schiffer Anderson hit two free throws to knot the game at 42-42 and, after the Eagles scored to go up by two, he drilled back-to-back three-pointers to give Rocky Grove the lead for good.
Anderson and Quinn Ritchey each finished with 15 points for the Orioles while D'Andre Whitman had 10 points and Blayne Baker had nine points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Landen Carter added eight points off the bench.
Koby Hendrickson scored 15 points for the Eagles.
Rocky Grove will open up its Region 1 schedule on Friday at home against Kennedy Catholic.
Clarion 74, Cranberry 47
Devon Lauer rifled in a game-high 24 points as Clarion improved to 10-4 on the season with a 74-47 road victory over Cranberry in KSAC action at the Berry Dome.
Coach Scott Fox's Bobcats jumped out to a 24-12 lead after one frame and continued to add to their advantage at 42-26 at halftime and 64-36 after three quarters.
Gabe Simko followed with 14 points and four assists for the Bobcats, Bryce Brinkley hit a trio of three-pointers to finish with 11 points and four assists, Derek Smail collected seven points, 11 rebounds, four steals and four assists while Dawson Smail added four points, six assists and four steals.
Ethan Merryman led the Berries (4-10) with 11 points.
Clarion will host Redbank Valley on Thursday while Cranberry travel to Redbank Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Moniteau 63, A-C Valley 56
WEST SUNBURY -- David Dessicino pumped in 15 points as Moniteau held on in the fourth quarter for a 63-56 win over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC matchup.
The Warriors (7-6 overall) built leads of 18-10 after one quarter, 31-21 at halftime and 47-31 after three frames before the Falcons (6-9) made a late run with a 25-16 edge in the final frame.
Andrew Zepeda followed with 13 points for the Warriors, Chason Delarosa-Rugg drained a trio of three-pointers to finish with 12 points while David Martino added nine points.
Alex Preston and Jay Clover bucketed 15 points apiece for the Falcons, who have lost four games in a row. Ryan Cooper knocked down three shots from beyond the arc to add nine points.
Both teams will return to action on Thursday as Keystone will host Keystone while Moniteau will trek to North Clarion.
Keystone 56, Forest Area 11
KNOX -- Cole Henry led a balanced offense with eight points as Keystone won its fifth game in a row following a 56-11 decision over visiting Forest Area in KSAC play.
Coach Greg Heath's Panthers (6-6) led 20-3 after one quarter, 39-5 at halftime and 51-11 after three frames en route to the decision.
Eleven different players scored for the Panthers as Aiden Sell and Taylor Rupp followed with seven points each while Kyle Nellis, Haden Foster and Liam Say added six points each. Say also pulled down 10 rebounds.
Keyon Custer led the Fires with six points.
Both teams will play again on Thursday as Keystone will visit A-C Valley while Forest will host Clarion-Limestone.
Cochranton 60, Eisenhower 56
COCHRANTON -- Cochranton picked up its fourth win in a row by taking down visiting Eisenhower, 60-56, in a Region 3 showdown.
The Cardinals (6-7, 3-1 R3) jumped out to a 19-13 lead after one quarter and made it hold up as the score was 32-26 at halftime and 46-40 through the end of the third.
Walker Carroll paced Cochranton with 20 points while Landon Homa and Dawson Carroll netted 15 apiece with Dawson Carroll drilling three treys along the way and Homa two.
Kyler Black led Eisenhower with a game-high 21 points.
The Cardinals will take on Youngsville on Friday.
Karns City 65, North Clarion 48
KARNS CITY -- Micah Rupp stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks as homestanding Karns City took care of business against North Clarion, 65-48, in a KSAC showdown.
The score was deadlocked at 16-all after the first quarter before the Gremlins (10-2) took control by halftime, 32-23. They extended that margin to 50-35 by the end of the third.
Jacob Callihan also had a big game for KC, notching a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds while Taite Beighley added 10 points and six assists and Hobie Bartoe six points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Aiden Hartle led all scorers with 22 points in the loss for the Wolves (4-9) with Drake Irwin adding 11 points.
Karns City will travel to Union on Thursday.
Redbank Valley 57, Union 42
NEW BETHLEHEM -- Four different players reached double digits in the scoring column as a balanced offensive attack led homestanding Redbank Valley to a 57-42 KSAC victory over Union.
The Bulldogs came out of the gates hot and took a 20-13 lead after the opening eight minutes before extending that to 33-24 by halftime and 49-35 through the end of the third.
Kieren Fricko knocked down a trio of treys on his way to a game-high 16 points for Redbank while Braylon Wagner and Owen Clouse dropped in 11 apiece and Aiden Ortz 10 points. Mason Clouse was close behind with nine points.
Dawson Camper led the Golden Knights (7-6) with 14 points. Zander Laughlin and Payton Johnston bucketed seven each with Laughlin adding seven rebounds and four assists and Johnston six rebounds.