Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.