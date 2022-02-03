C-L 66, Moniteau 63
STRATTANVILLE -- Clarion-Limestone held an 11-point lead at halftime but was forced to hang on down the stretch en route to a 66-63 victory over visiting Moniteau in a KSAC showdown.
The Lions led 35-24 at the break, before the Warriors pulled to within 51-44 at the end of third. Moniteau won the fourth also, 19-15, but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback.
Rylie Klingensmith led C-L with 19 points to go along with five rebounds while Jordan Hesdon followed with 16 points and Alex Painter with 12. Ryan Hummell added eight points and seven boards.
Moniteau had five players reach double figures in the scoring column with Nathan Kelly and Colton Thomas putting up 12 apiece, David Dessicino and Kyle Pry notching 11 each and Chason Rugg going for 10. Rugg also pulled down eight boards.