Damon Curry tickled the twine for a game-high 22 points while he also pulled down eight rebounds as Franklin won its 11th straight game overall and 22nd consecutive in region play following a 62-40 victory over visiting Corry in Region 6 boys basketball action at the Castle.
Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights, who improved to 16-4 overall and 8-0 in the region, led 12-9 after one quarter of play and 28-19 at halftime before a 20-7 surge in the third put the game away for FHS.
Curry drained four shots from beyond the arc as part of his game-high total while Jalen Wood buried three shots from downtown to finish with 16 points. Johnathan Leccia chipped in nine points, 10 boards and three blocks while Cole Buckley pitched in with eight points.
Rylan Smith made four three-pointers to top the Beavers with 14 points and Markus Lambert added 13 points.
Franklin will host Conneaut Area on Tuesday for Senior Night.
Oil City 64, Conneaut Area 33
LINESVILLE -- Oil City's Sayyid Donald celebrated his birthday by pouring in a career-high 21 points as the Oilers steamrolled past homestanding Conneaut Area, 64-33, in a Region 6 contest.
Coach Bundy Fulmer's Oilers, now 17-3 overall and 7-1 in the region, led 12-7 after one period and 25-16 at the half before outscoring the Eagles 39-17 in the second half to break the game open.
Donald also added six steals to his career-high scoring performance while Jake Hornbeck had his usual stat-stuffing game with 18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals.
Ethen Knox chipped in with 13 points and seven rebounds.
Alex Brady topped the Eagles with 12 points.
Oil City will host Warren in a key region matchup on Tuesday.
Clarion 48, Keystone 28
CLARION -- Devon Lauer buried three shots from beyond the arc to finish with a game-high 17 points as Clarion rolled to a 48-28 victory over Keystone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meeting.
Coach Scott Fox's Bobcats, who improved to 14-7 on the campaign, raced out to a 14-2 lead and maintained the 12-point edge into halftime at 26-14. The Bobcats, however, put the game away with a 20-6 burst in the third frame.
Gabe Simko followed with 11 points for the Bobcats while Bryce Brinkley drained three shots from long range to add nine points.
Cole Henry was the top scorer for the Panthers (10-11) with 11 points while Drew Keth connected on a trio of three-pointers for nine points.
Both teams will close out the regular season on Tuesday as Clarion will host A-C Valley while Keystone will entertain Redbank Valley.
Union 68, Sheffield 54
RIMERSBURG -- Payton Johnston amassed 17 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals in leading Union to a 68-54 win over visiting Sheffield in non-conference action at the Dungeon.
Coach Eric Mortimer's Golden Knights, who improved to 11-10 on the season, led 17-14 after one quarter of play, but they broke the game open with a 23-12 surge in the second frame before the two teams each tallied 28 points in the second half.
Zander Laughlin was the top scorer for the Knights with 18 points, Trey Fleming collected 12 points, seven assists and five steals, Owen Bish dropped in nine points while Hayden Smith added seven points and eight boards.
Lucas McNeal led the Wolves with a game-high 21 points.
Union will host North Clarion on Tuesday in the regular-season finale.