C-L 87, Forest Area 7
TIONESTA -- Clarion-Limestone made it a dozen wins in a row with an 87-7 victory over homestanding Forest Area in KSAC play.
The contest was never in doubt as the Lions (14-1) roared out to a 39-0 lead after the first quarter and a 63-3 advantage at the break en route to the final tally.
Jordan Hesdon and Tommy Smith dropped in 18 points apiece for C-L with Hesdon also swiping six steals along the way. Jase Ferguson finished with 12 points and seven assists and Rylie Klingensmith with 11 points. Alex Painter tacked on eight points and five assists.
Mitch Bawden led the Fires with five points.
C-L will try to make it a baker's dozen on Wednesday when it travels to Moniteau.
Karns City 59, Union 28
RIMERSBURG -- Micah Rupp notched a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds while also swatting four blocks as Karns City went on the road to take down Union, 59-28, in a KSAC clash.
The Gremlins (11-2) went up big early, taking a 14-5 lead after one quarter and pushing it to 28-8 by halftime en route to the final.
Taite Beighley also came up big for Karns City with 14 points, eight assists, five rebounds and five steals with Jacob Callihan matching him with 14 points and adding six rebounds and three blocks. Hobie Bartoe and Shane Peters tacked on six points each and Braden Grossman went for five points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Payton Johnston and Zander Laughlin bucketed nine points apiece for the Golden Knights with Dawson Camper adding six points and eight boards.
Keystone 71, A-C Valley 50
FOXBURG -- Cole Henry and Kyle Nellis teamed up to drain 41 points as Keystone dropped homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 71-50, in a KSAC matchup.
The Panthers were consistent throughout, putting up 18 points in the first quarter, 17 in the second and 18 in both the third and fourth frames. The Falcons were only able to counter with seven first-quarter points and never recovered from the early deficit.
Henry finished with a game-high 21 points while Nellis was right behind him with 20. Drew Keth drilled four treys on his way to 14 points and Aidan Sell added seven points.
Jay Clover paced A-C Valley with 16 points and Brady Dittman contributed 13 points while draining four threes of his own. Ryan Cooper added nine points and Alex Preston seven.