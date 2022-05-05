BOYS TENNIS
MEADVILLE -- Oil City's doubles teams of Eric Goughler and Spencer Green and Sam Smith and Dylan Bly each advanced to the quarterfinals before bowing out on Wednesday at the Allegheny Gator Invitational held at Allegheny College.
Goughler and Green, playing at No. 1 doubles, opened with an 8-0 victory over Rocky Grove's Gavin Weber and Miranda Gardner. But, they were eliminated in the quarters after an 8-1 loss to Warren's Max Harrison and Mark Lynds.
Smith and Bly, competing in No. 2 doubles, began the day with an 8-1 win over Titusville's Chloe Preston and Andrea Mott before dropping an 8-0 decision to Warren's Owen Strandburg and Adam Strandburg in the quarters.
Camden Schiffer and Jordan Smalley competed in No. 3 doubles for the Oilers and lost an 8-7 (7-3) verdict to Harbor Creek's Jessica Wilson and Eva Reilly in the opening round.
In singles play, Mason Stephens lost an 8-5 decision to Greenville's Anthony Gentile in No. 1 singles while Jackdon Dilks lost by an 8-6 score to Hickory's CJ Myers in his only match of the day.
Oil City will be competing in the District 10 singles championships on Saturday at Westwood. Stephens, John Pardee and Dilks will be participating for the Oilers.