Sharon 5, Rocky Grove 0
SHARON -- Rocky Grove dropped to 0-2 on the season after a 5-0 loss on the road against Sharon in Region 1 action.
Singles play saw Liam Klingensmith beat Alex Johnston (6-0, 6-0), Ben Pollock take down Brianna Barnett (6-0, 6-1) and Andrew Joint upend Tyler Thompson (6-0, 6-1).
Only one doubles matchup was contested with Brian Nguyen and Sam Pollock using a 6-0, 6-3 contest to defeat Miranda Gardner and Andrew Young. The Tigers' duo of Keegan Widmyer and Warren Hackett also notched a forfeit win to complete the sweep.
The Orioles will host Meadville today.