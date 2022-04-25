BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Erie First 3, Rocky Grove 0
ERIE -- Wyatt Gregory served for 11 points and Joshua Stevenson added eight blocks, but it wasn't enough as Rocky Grove fell on the road to Erie First Christian, 25-12, 25-14, 25-12 in Region 1 action.
Gregory also had four kills and three digs for the Orioles, Alex Zinz had seven points and seven digs, Camron King had seven blocks, Blayne Baker collected four points, three kills and three digs and Stevenson had four points and three kills. Avery Purich chipped in with six points as Rocky Grove slipped to 2-4 overall and 2-2 in the region.
The Orioles won the junior varsity match, 18-25, 25-13, 15-10 as Spencer Riley had 16 points, 10 digs and two aces while Wyatt Bell added 12 points, three digs and two kills.
Rocky Grove will host Saegertown today.