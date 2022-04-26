BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Saegertown 3, Rocky Grove 0
Despite getting 14 points and four digs from Avery Purich, Rocky Grove's boys volleyball team fell at home to Saegertown, 25-20, 25-18, 25-14 in Region 1 action at the Nest.
Wyatt Gregory added 10 points, three aces and two digs for the Orioles, now 2-5 overall and 2-3 in the region. Alex Zinz collected three blocks, three digs and two kills, Blayne Baker had five points, three kills and two digs, Camron King had four blocks and Joshua Stevenson contributed nine digs, five points and three blocks.
Saegertown also won the junior varsity match, 25-22, 25-15. Spencer Riley topped the Orioles with 10 points and six digs while Andrew Williams added 10 digs and six points.
Rocky Grove will return to action on Friday at Cathedral Prep in Erie.