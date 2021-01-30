Three people were found dead early Saturday morning after a fire destroyed a home at 2 E. Bissell Ave. in Oil City.
Oil City Fire Chief Mark Hicks said the department was dispatched to the home at 12:53 a.m. and discovered a "well seated working structure fire."
Hicks said neighbors reported there were individuals possibly trapped in the home, and firefighters made "numerous attempts to do primary searches", but rapidly deteriorating conditions halted the search and caused the department to "go to a defensive position."
"Once the fire was deemed under control, firefighters resumed their search efforts unfortunately finding three deceased victims," Hicks said.
Hicks said no further information about the blaze or the victims is being released at this time.
While cleaning up the original scene, Hicks said another fire was reported one block away at 101 Hoffman Ave.
The Franklin Fire Department engine had been parked directly in front of the Hoffman Avenue home, and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, Hicks said.
The chief said the Hoffman Avenue fire was determined to be a grease fire, which residents threw a pot of water on. There was moderate damage to the residence's kitchen, Hicks said.
Hicks said that family was displaced and assisted by the Red Cross.
In addition to Oil City and Franklin fire departments, crews were assisted at both scenes by Seneca, Cornplanter and Pinegrove volunteer fire departments; Community Ambulance Service, Oil City public works and Oil City police.