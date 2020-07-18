HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported an additional positive case of COVID-19, giving the county a total of 68 cases (65 confirmed and three probable).
Meanwhile, according to the state, Venango County subtracted one confirmed case, leaving the county with 51 total cases (34 confirmed and 17 probable). Forest county holds steady at seven cases (five confirmed and two probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported seven new confirmed cases. That county now has 223 cases (194 confirmed and 29 probable).
While Crawford County reported an additional two new cases overall—giving it 107 total cases—its confirmed case totals shifted from 87 to 90 and probable cases decreased from 18 to 17.
The state Saturday reported 763 new statewide positive cases—269 below the number of cases reported Friday—raising the total to 100,241 (97,388 confirmed and 2,853 probable). There are 7,470 cases among health care workers.
The total number of new cases reported Saturday is the 71st of the past 76 days with additional cases reported under 1,000.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area. Statewide, there were 15 additional deaths reported pushing the total to 7,007.
Care facilities
— Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center reports five resident cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which was last updated on Tuesday.
— Clarion Senior Living reports five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Human Services' nursing and personal care facilities document, which also was last updated on Tuesday.
— Nursing and personal care facility statistics, a list compiled by the state and updated through Saturday, shows Clarion County has 11 resident cases and four employee cases at two unnamed facilities. Those statistics also continue to show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility in Venango County.
— To date, there has been no nursing or personal care facility COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 18,597 resident cases and 3,587 cases among employees, for a total of 22,184 at 782 distinct facilities in 58 counties.
— The state said there were an additional 18 deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the total to 4,802.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 76%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between July 11 and Friday is 142,110, including 5,552 positive test results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 3,995. Statewide, there have been 912,486 people who have tested negative.
— To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.