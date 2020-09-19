HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced there were two additional cases of COVID-19 reported in Clarion County, raising the total to 115 cases.
The county also changed the status of one probable case to confirmed, giving the county 102 total confirmed cases and 13 probable.
Venango County, the state said, holds at 80 total cases (63 confirmed and 17 probable) and Forest County is firm at 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable.
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new probable case. The county now has 288 total cases (250 confirmed and 38 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported four new confirmed cases. The county now has 688 total cases (611 confirmed and 77 probable).
The state on Saturday reported 1,162 new statewide positive cases, 402 more than the number reported Friday, raising the total number of cases to 149,845 (145,335 confirmed and 4,510 probable). There are 10,334 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Saturday breaks a three day streak of fewer than 1,000 additional positive cases reported. However, there have been less than 1,000 cases reported in 126 of the past 139 days.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
-Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 22,277 resident cases and 4,869 cases among employees for a total of 27,146 at 958 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
- The state said there are a total of 5,354 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
- The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 82%.
- The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 12 and Friday is 175,962, including 5,798 positive results, according to the state.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 8,259. Statewide, there have been 1,746,280 people who have tested negative.