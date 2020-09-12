HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported three new cases of COVID-19 (two confirmed and one probable), bringing the county total to 110 cases (98 confirmed and 12 probable).
Venango County, the state said, holds at 74 cases (57 confirmed and 17 probable) and Forest County is firm at 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported no new cases and stands at 245 total (214 confirmed and 31 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 17 new confirmed cases. The county now has 636 total cases (563 confirmed and 73 probable).
The state on Saturday reported 920 new statewide positive cases, 88 fewer than the number reported Friday, raising the total number of cases to 143,805 (139,623 confirmed and 4,182 probable). There are 10,056 cases among health care workers.
Fewer than 1,000 new positive cases have been reported in 121 of the past 132 days.
Statewide, there were 25 new deaths reported, raising the total to 7,862, the state said.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 21,844 resident cases and 4,742 cases among employees for a total of 26,586 at 951 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
- The state said there are a total of 5,293 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
- The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 82%.
- The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 5 and Friday is 155,174, including 5,223 positive results, according to the state.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,810. Statewide, there have been 166,400 people who have tested negative.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."