Franklin School Board members tonight unanimously appointed a veteran school administrator as the district’s new superintendent.
Mark Loucks, who will assume his new duties April 1, spent the past seven years as superintendent of Forbes Road School District in Fulton County. He resigned from the position last August after taking a brief leave of absence.
Loucks has held positions as a teacher, dean of students, elementary school principal and high school principal at four central Pennsylvania school district since 1995.
