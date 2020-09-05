HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health announced Saturday there were no additional cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, holds at 72 total cases (56 confirmed and 16 probable), Clarion County stands at 100 cases (90 confirmed and 10 probable) and Forest County is firm at 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported no cases and hold at 222 total cases (195 confirmed and 27 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported eight new confirmed cases and one additional probable case. The county now has 574 total cases (500 confirmed and 74 probable).
The state on Saturday reported 963 new statewide positive cases, 72 more than the number of additional cases reported Friday, raising the total to 138,625 (134,643 confirmed and 3,982 probable). There are 9,861 cases among health care workers.
Fewer than 1,000 additional cases have been reported in 115 of the past 125 days.
Statewide there were 18 new deaths reported, according to the state, raising the total to 7,760.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities chart, which is updated daily by the state, continues to show 15 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death in three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
The same chart continues to show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility in Venango County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 21,346 resident cases and 4,587 cases among employees for a total to 25,933 at 945 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
- The state said three new deaths were reported from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the statewide total to 5,238.
Recovery rate and testing
- The state on Saturday reported a statewide recovery rate of 81%, which is down 1% from what was reported Friday.
- The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 29 and Friday is 159,937, including 5,671 positive results, according to the state.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,586. Statewide, there have been 1,589,081 people who have tested negative.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."