The state Department of Health on Saturday reported no new cases of COVID-19 from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties.
One new case was reported in Mercer County, bringing its total to 111. No new cases were reported from Crawford County.
Statewide, 701 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 75,086–72,979 confirmed and 2,107 probable–with 5,703 among health care workers.
The additional cases reported Saturday is an increase of 258 over the number of new cases reported Friday, and it marks the 27th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 31st in the past 35.
No new deaths were reported from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties on Saturday. Statewide, there were 45 additional deaths reported, pushing the statewide total to 5,931.
Nursing and personal care facility data reported by the state Saturday contained discrepancies. An area health system confirmed there were errors in data reported by the state after an inquiry by the newspaper.
The newspaper reached out to the department of health for comment in regard to the discrepancies. The newspaper received no response as of late Saturday afternoon.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 70%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 1,478. Statewide, there are 435,122 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state and area health systems could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."