Oil City School Board members, in a complete reversal of a decision made earlier this week, decided at a special meeting today that students will remain in a remote learning model until Tuesday, Jan. 19. 

Board members, over the course of a nearly four-hour session in the high school auditorium, said they were "hasty" when they voted Tuesday to return to in-person classes at 100% beginning tomorrow.

Students will now continue to learn remotely until Jan. 19 when they will return to a hybrid "A/B" learning model the district utilized in the fall.

Because Monday, Jan. 18, is an Act 80 day for students, group A students will attend classes in person on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Students in Group B will return to their respective schools Jan. 20 and 21.

Both groups of students will learn online on Fridays.

Check out tomorrow’s newspaper for a complete story.

Clarion County reports new virus cases

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported three new cases of COVID-19 (two confirmed and one probable), bringing the county total to 110 cases (98 confirmed and 12 probable).

PIAA says fall sports seasons can be held
Breaking News

PIAA says fall sports seasons can be held

  • Updated

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association decided this afternoon to move forward with the fall sports season, rejecting Gov. Tom Wolf’s recommendation that all youth sports be postponed until 2021 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Front Page

Flooding reported in area

According to Venango County 911, flooding has been reported throughout the region following a downpour between 5 and 7 p.m. today.