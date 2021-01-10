Oil City School Board members, in a complete reversal of a decision made earlier this week, decided at a special meeting today that students will remain in a remote learning model until Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Board members, over the course of a nearly four-hour session in the high school auditorium, said they were "hasty" when they voted Tuesday to return to in-person classes at 100% beginning tomorrow.
Students will now continue to learn remotely until Jan. 19 when they will return to a hybrid "A/B" learning model the district utilized in the fall.
Because Monday, Jan. 18, is an Act 80 day for students, group A students will attend classes in person on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Students in Group B will return to their respective schools Jan. 20 and 21.
Both groups of students will learn online on Fridays.
Check out tomorrow’s newspaper for a complete story.