One person was injured and some pets died in a house fire in Oil City late this morning, according to Oil City fire Chief Mark Hicks.
The four adults inside the home made it out safely and the injured person was evaluated by Community Ambulance Services, but wasn't transported to a hospital, Hicks said. It was not known how many animals died in the fire, which was reported at about 11:10 a.m.
Hicks said most of the fire damage was contained to the attic due to an "aggressive interior attack" by firefighters.
Also responding were fire departments from Oil City, Seneca and Franklin, along with Oil City police, Hicks said.