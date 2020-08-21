PIAA says fall sports seasons can be held

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association decided this afternoon to move forward with the fall sports season, rejecting Gov. Tom Wolf’s recommendation that all youth sports be postponed until 2021 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The PIAA board had delayed the start of fall sports by two weeks after Wolf on Aug. 6 urged that scholastic and recreational youth sports be put off until January, citing the pandemic.
The PIAA had said it was blindsided and “tremendously disappointed” by Wolf’s recommendation — which was not binding — and insisted that fall sports could be held safely. For his part, Wolf has pointed out that major collegiate leagues have independently canceled fall sports.
The board voted 25-5 today to allow high school football, soccer, tennis, field hockey and other fall sports to go on as planned. There was no discussion.
