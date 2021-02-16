A 17-year-old girl was found in Barkeyville Tuesday morning after she was abducted Monday night in North Tonawanda, New York, according to both Franklin state police and North Tonawanda police in New York.
An Amber Alert was issued for the girl.
North Tonawanda police said Michael Mesko, approximately age 50, abducted the teen at about 7 p.m. under circumstances that led police to believe she could have been in imminent danger of serious harm or death.
The girl had a full stay-away order of protection against Mesko, North Tonawanda police said.
Mesko and the girl were found by state police at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at a truck stop off Interstate 80 in Barkeyville, according to Franklin state police community service officer Michelle McGee.
"With our initial contact, she was deemed safe and transported for initial evaluation," McGee said.
No further updates on the girl's condition have been provided by state police or North Tonawanda police.
Mesko is in federal custody and New York state charges will be submitted, North Tonawanda police said.
Mesko was released Feb. 10, from the Niagara County Jail for two counts of rape, and two counts of criminal sexual act, North Tonawanda police said in a separate news release.
"The situation was brought to a close with her safety," McGee said.