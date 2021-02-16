A 17-year-old girl was found in Barkeyville Tuesday morning after she was abducted Monday night in North Tonawanda, New York, according to both Franklin state police and North Tonawanda police in New York.

An Amber Alert was issued for the girl.

North Tonawanda police said Michael Mesko, approximately age 50, abducted the teen at about 7 p.m. under circumstances that led police to believe she could have been in imminent danger of serious harm or death.

The girl had a full stay-away order of protection against Mesko, North Tonawanda police said.

Mesko and the girl were found by state police at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at a truck stop off Interstate 80 in Barkeyville, according to Franklin state police community service officer Michelle McGee.

"With our initial contact, she was deemed safe and transported for initial evaluation," McGee said.

No further updates on the girl's condition have been provided by state police or North Tonawanda police.

Mesko is in federal custody and New York state charges will be submitted, North Tonawanda police said.

Mesko was released Feb. 10, from the Niagara County Jail for two counts of rape, and two counts of criminal sexual act, North Tonawanda police said in a separate news release.

"The situation was brought to a close with her safety," McGee said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Breaking News

Clarion County reports new virus cases

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported three new cases of COVID-19 (two confirmed and one probable), bringing the county total to 110 cases (98 confirmed and 12 probable).

PIAA says fall sports seasons can be held
Breaking News

PIAA says fall sports seasons can be held

  • Updated

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association decided this afternoon to move forward with the fall sports season, rejecting Gov. Tom Wolf’s recommendation that all youth sports be postponed until 2021 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Front Page

Flooding reported in area

According to Venango County 911, flooding has been reported throughout the region following a downpour between 5 and 7 p.m. today.