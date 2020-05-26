HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Armstrong and Erie counties both reported new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday among the 451 new cases reported statewide.
Armstrong County reported one new case, giving that county 59 confirmed cases. Erie County reported six new cases, bringing its total to 223, according to state figures.
There were no new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Mercer, Jefferson, Warren or Butler counties.
An additional 19 statewide cases of the virus among health care workers were reported on Tuesday — a decrease of 22 from the number of new cases reported Monday — pushing the total number of those cases to 5,159.
The 451 statewide cases reported marks the 16th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 20th in the past 24.
The 68,637 total statewide cases reported by the state include confirmed and probable cases. The confirmed cases total 66,779.
According to the state, there are two categories of probable cases — "by definition and high-risk exposure," of which there were 1,858 cases Tuesday, and "by serology test and either symptoms or high-risk exposure," of which 551 cases are a subset of the 1,858 being reported.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a serology test "is designed to detect antibodies produced in response to SARS-CoV-2 and to avoid detection of antibodies against other common coronaviruses that cause less severe illnesses, such as colds."
The state said there were 13 new deaths reported Tuesday, which is two lower than the number of additional deaths reported Monday, bringing the statewide total to 5,152.
A death reported Friday by Butler Health System from Butler Memorial Hospital was not included in the state's number of reported deaths on Tuesday.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, an increase of 124 from the number of additional cases reported Monday.
According to the state, there are now 14,857 resident cases and 2,505 cases among employees, for a total of 17,362 at 594 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
Cases included in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, the state reported, are those of residents and employees in the following counties:
— Clarion: Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion (fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees)
—Armstrong: Parker Personal Care Facility in Parker (six residents or in-patients and six employees)
— Mercer: Helens Place for Personal Care in Sharon (fewer than five residents or in-patients)
— Butler: Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville (fewer than five residents or in-patients), Concordia at the Orchard in Butler (six residents or in-patients and eight employees), Sunnyview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Butler (fewer than five residents or in-patients), Sherwood Oaks in Cranberry (fewer than five employees), The Grove at Harmony in Harmony (fewer than five employees) and Saxony Health Center in Saxonburg (fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees)
— Erie: Abington Crest Healthcare & Rehab Center (fewer than five residents or in-patients), Elmwood Gardens of Presby Senior Care (fewer than five employees), LECOM at Presque Isle (fewer than five residents or in-patients), Millcreek Manor (fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees), Village at Luther Square (fewer than five residents or in-patients) and Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehab Center (fewer than five employees). All facilities are in Erie.
The statewide total of deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, according to the state, is 3,395, which includes deaths in the following counties, all of which are fewer than five:
— Armstrong: Parker Personal Care Facility in Parker
— Butler: Concordia at the Orchard in Butler
— Erie: LECOM at Presque Isle in Erie
According to the state, the information on long-term care facilities includes Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.
There are 339,835 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 476 in Venango County, 651 in Clarion County, 73 in Forest County, 1003 in Crawford County, 1,417 in Mercer County, 3,443 in Butler County, 484 in Jefferson County, 4,068 in Erie County, 343 in Warren County and 1,128 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and zip code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 924 total tests through Monday, including 666 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 32 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Tuesday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients or COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS also reported Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 4,505 total tests through Monday, including 2,492 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 238 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Tuesday, BHS said, there are six Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Two of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and four are suspected of having it. There is one COVID-19 patient in the hospital's intensive care unit.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 233 (7 deaths); Allegheny, 1,816 (160 deaths); Armstrong, 59 (3 deaths); Beaver, 570 (72 deaths); Bedford, 37 (2 deaths); Berks, 3,919 (296 deaths); Blair, 48 (1 death); Bradford, 45 (3 deaths); Bucks, 4,916 (461 deaths); Butler, 220 (12 deaths); Cambria, 57 (2 deaths); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 231 (22 deaths); Centre, 148 (6 deaths); Chester, 2,454 (252 deaths); Clarion, 29 (2 deaths); Clearfield, 37; Clinton, 54 (1 death); Columbia, 343 (31 deaths); Crawford, 22; Cumberland, 602 (46 deaths); Dauphin, 1,137 (63 deaths); Delaware, 6,245 (514 deaths); Elk, 6; Erie, 223 (4 deaths); Fayette, 95 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 746 (29 deaths); Fulton, 15 (1 death); Greene, 27; Huntingdon, 228 (1 death); Indiana, 89 (5 deaths); Jefferson, 7; Juniata, 95 (4 deaths); Lackawanna, 1,503 (155 deaths); Lancaster, 2,985 (281 deaths); Lawrence, 74 (8 deaths); Lebanon, 922 (27 deaths); Lehigh, 3,676 (210 deaths); Luzerne, 2,662 (135 deaths); Lycoming, 161 (14 deaths); McKean, 12 (1 death); Mercer, 105 (4 deaths); Mifflin, 58 (1 death); Monroe, 1,305 (99 deaths); Montgomery, 6,598 (635 deaths); Montour, 50; Northampton, 2,933 (199 deaths); Northumberland, 177 (3 deaths); Perry, 48 (1 death); Philadelphia, 17,597 (1,232 deaths); Pike, 476 (18 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 600 (27 deaths); Snyder, 38 (1 death); Somerset, 37; Sullivan, 2; Susquehanna, 97 (15 deaths); Tioga, 16 (2 deaths); Union, 56 (1 death); Venango, 8; Warren, 3; Washington, 138 (5 deaths); Wayne, 118 (7 deaths); Westmoreland, 442 (38 deaths); Wyoming, 33 (7 deaths); York, 943 (22 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (2%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (37%), 50-64 (25%), 65-plus (29%)