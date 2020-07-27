HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health announced no new cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area on Monday.
According to the state, Venango County stands at 55 total cases (39 confirmed and 16 probable) and Clarion County remains at 72 total cases (69 confirmed and three probable).
Forest County holds at seven cases (five confirmed and two probable).
Meanwhile, no new cases were reported in Crawford County. The county has 118 total cases (99 confirmed and 19 probable).
Mercer County reported four new probable cases on Monday, giving the county 300 total (260 confirmed and 40 probable).
The state reported 839 new statewide positive cases on Monday, raising the total to 108,264 (105,228 confirmed and 3,036 probable). There are 7,974 cases among health care workers.
The number of new statewide cases reported Monday is 39 higher than the number of cases reported Sunday. It is the second consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 cases reported and the 77th out of 85.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide there were four additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 7,122.
Recovery rate and testing
-The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 75%.
-The number of statewide tests administered between July 20 and Sunday is 159,495, including 6,398 positive results, according to the state.
-The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 4,644. Statewide there have been 1,042,424 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
- Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 2,771 total tests through Sunday, including 2,031 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 70 tests were positive for the virus and 17 results were pending.
As of Monday, Clarion Hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients, including one in the hospital's intensive care unit.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).