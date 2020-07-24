HARRISBURG — For the first time since July 6, the state Department of Health announced no new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area on Friday.
According to the state, Venango County stands at 53 total cases (37 confirmed and 16 probable) and Clarion County remains at 71 total cases (68 confirmed and three probable).
Forest County has held firm at seven cases (five confirmed and two probable) since April 16, when the county reported two additional cases.
Mercer County reported seven new confirmed cases, the state said. The county now has 289 cases (254 confirmed and 35 probable).
Crawford County reported three additional cases (two confirmed and one probable), the state said, giving the county 117 total (98 confirmed and 19 probable).
The state reported 1,213 new statewide positive cases, raising the total to 105,571 (102,602 confirmed and 2,969 probable). There are 7,827 cases among health care workers.
Friday's cases count breaks a two-day streak of fewer than 1,000 new cases. Fewer than 1,000 additional cases have been reported in 75 of the past 82 days.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide there were 22 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 7,101.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 75%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between July 17 and Thursday is 121,858, including 5,912 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 4,523. Statewide, there have been 999,377 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 2,723 total tests through Thursday, including 2,006 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 68 tests were positive for the virus and 76 results were pending.
As of Monday, Clarion Hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients, including one in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).